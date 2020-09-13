We asked John Nese, owner of Galco's Soda Pop Stop in Highland Park what business is like these days.

How's business Galco's soda shop

Galco's is at 5702 York Blvd.

You can find more stories about small business in Eastside Biz Buzz -- including this week's feature on Kruegermann's Pickles & Sauerkraut. 

Tags

Load comments