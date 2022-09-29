Mount Washington -- The most interesting thing about L.A. wines is that the county's different microclimates and geographies makes for a wide variety of wines, said winemaker Mark Blatty.
“L.A. County is a really big place,” said Blatty, who co-founded Byron Blatty Wines with his wife, Jenny. “We’ve got everything from coastal regions to high-elevation desert, mountains - it’s pretty diverse.”
The diversity of L.A. wines is what the Mount Washington resident hopes to bring to Highland Park, where he’s trying to open a tasting room on York Boulevard.
The Blattys founded their wine company in 2014 with a mission of promoting and selling wine made from Los Angeles County vineyards.
“What our hope is, by opening a tasting room, is that we’ll be able to reach people who maybe don’t know about Los Angeles wine, don’t know about L.A. wine history,” Blatty said.
Blatty (his middle name is Byron - hence the winery’s name) is part of a renaissance in L.A. winemaking that includes Angeleno Wine Company on Spring Street and Strange Family vineyards in Malibu.
L.A.’s wine tradition extends back to the late 1700s. That’s when the Mission San Gabriel began producing sacramental wine after Father Junipero Serra had grape cuttings sent from Mexico, according to Paula Mejia in Gastro Obscure.. By 1850, the Los Angeles area had more than 100 vineyards, Mejia said.
But disease started hitting the grapes in 1883. Then orange groves and housing developments replaced vineyards. And let’s not forget how Prohibition killed the industry, Blatty said.
Wineries made somewhat of a comeback in the early 1980s, with vineyards popping up in Bel Air and Malibu. But then the boom tapered off again until this latest revival, Blatty said.
Blatty came into the winery business from the entertainment world, where he has been a producer and production manager on such projects as “Real Housewives of New York City” and “Basketball Wives LA.”
After trying to grow grapes, the Blattys searched for vineyards across the county. They found them in Sierra Pelona Valley, Antelope Valley, Palos Verdes and other places. The Blattys work out of a shared space in Santa Clarita.
The next step for the Blattys is to open a small wine tasting room and shop in the 5100 block of York Boulevard.
“L.A. wine is a historical thing, Blatty said, “and I think we can be proud of that history.”
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.