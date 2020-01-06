Highland Park --Fire crews have extinguished a fire in a single-story home in the 6200 Block of East Beard Street near Burbank Middle School.
The fire burned in both the home and a converted garage and was extinguished in 28 minutes, according to LAFD spokesperson Margaret Stewart.
No injuries have been reported, but one pet was found dead.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.