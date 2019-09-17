Highland Park -- It took firefighters only 10 minutes to extinguish an apartment fire that was apparently sparked by a candle, said the L.A. Fire Department.
The fire was limited to one room in a garden-style apartment in the 200 block of South Avenue 50, said LAFD. The fire was reported to have started at about 3:30 pm from a candle or open flame left in the room, said LAFD.
No injuries were reported.
