Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish performed during an April 2019 appearance with Mayor Eric Garcetti at Cleveland Charter High.

Highland Park -- A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the childhood home of singer Billie Eilish Thursday evening was arrested.

Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of North Avenue 57 regarding a man dressed in black who had jumped a fence at the home, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman told City News Service.

Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!

Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.

Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023

—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.

