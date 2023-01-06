Highland Park -- A man suspected of attempting to burglarize the childhood home of singer Billie Eilish Thursday evening was arrested.
Police were called at 9:15 p.m. to a home in the 900 block of North Avenue 57 regarding a man dressed in black who had jumped a fence at the home, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman told City News Service.
The man was arrested shortly after the call, Eisman said.
ABC7 said Eilish's parents still own the home. But it was not immediately known if the singer was at the property during the attempted burglary.
In 2020, the Grammy Award winner and her parents were granted a 3-year-restraining order against a man who exhibited what court documents described as "erratic behavior" while showing up at their home.
Update:TMZ said a house sitter called police after spotting the man on a camera.
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing!
Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.