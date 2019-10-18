Highland Park -- A man fled to a Metro Gold Line station with minor injuries after being robbed by a pair of suspects early this morning, police said.
The victim was walking along the 6000 block of Echo Street just before 5 a.m. when he was approached by the two robbers, one armed with a knife, said Lieutenant Sanchez with the LAPD’s Northeast Division.
The victim tried to resist his attackers and a physical struggle occurred. The victim was able to escape to the nearby Metro Gold Line Highland Park Station with minor injuries.
Jewelry and a cell phone were taken from the victim during the robbery, said Sanchez. A preliminary investigation indicates that a third female suspect may have also been involved in the robbery.
The suspects remain at large.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.