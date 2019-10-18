Highland Park -- A man fled to a Metro Gold Line station with minor injuries after being robbed by a pair of suspects early this morning, police said.

The victim was walking along the 6000 block of Echo Street just before 5 a.m. when he was approached by the two robbers, one armed with a knife, said Lieutenant Sanchez with the LAPD’s Northeast Division.

The victim tried to resist his attackers and a physical struggle occurred. The victim was able to escape to the nearby Metro Gold Line Highland Park Station with minor injuries.

Jewelry and a cell phone were taken from the victim during the robbery, said Sanchez. A preliminary investigation indicates that a third female suspect may have also been involved in the robbery.

The suspects remain at large.