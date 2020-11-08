Highland Park -- A 62-year-old man was wounded during a fight with two other males in Highland Park, authorities said today.

The shooting was reported at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of south Avenue 52, said Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

A video posted on Twitter by Highland Park HLP indicates the shooting took place in front of an apartment complex near the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway).

The victim got into an argument and then a fight with the two suspects and one suspect shot him, Orris said.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The suspects fled the scene, he said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where his vital signs were stable, Orris said.