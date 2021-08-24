la prada figueroa

Highland Park - A motorist was wounded Monday night on Figueroa Street after he was fired upon from another vehicle, police said.

The victim, a 36-year-old Latino, was driving near Figueroa and La Prada when another vehicle pulled up alongside him, said LAPD spokesman J. Chaves. The suspect then fired multiple shots, with one of them striking the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

It is not clear if the car-to-car shooting is gang-related. The suspect fled in their vehicle.

A video posted on Citizen showed paramedics loading a patient into an ambulance on the southbound side of Figueroa.

