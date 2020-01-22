Map of 5200 Buchanan Street

Highland Park -- A Tuesday night shooting left one man injured, police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition, LAPD spokesman J. Chaves said today.

The shooting was reported shortly before 6 pm, Chaves said. Postings on Twitter said the shooting took place in the 5200 block of Buchanan street.

The shooter was a male Latino, said Chaves. He had no information about whether the suspect was in custody.

No information was available about what prompted the shooting. 

