Highland Park -- A Tuesday night shooting left one man injured, police said.
The victim was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition, LAPD spokesman J. Chaves said today.
The shooting was reported shortly before 6 pm, Chaves said. Postings on Twitter said the shooting took place in the 5200 block of Buchanan street.
The shooter was a male Latino, said Chaves. He had no information about whether the suspect was in custody.
No information was available about what prompted the shooting.
