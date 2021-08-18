Two new stores have opened on the Eastside. Silver Lake's Baller Hardware has opened a second store in Highland Park, and a compact Target store is now in business in Echo Park

The new Baller has informally opened its doors on York Boulevard in Highland Park, in place of the old Do It Best Hardware, which closed in January after 45 years. Former Do It Best owner Jim Rossi, however, remains as the landlord for the property.

“We basically emptied the place out,” said Baller owner Craig Cowie of the new location in Highland Park. “We cleaned and painted all the shelving. It needed a major makeover. We’re bringing in all new merchandise. We’re rebuilding from the ground up.”

Baller Highland Park takes over Do It Best Hardware

And there’s still more to come, he said. The full gardening center is about 70% done - with a broad selection of soils, amendments, and native plants. More building materials are also arriving over the next couple of weeks, including lumber, drywall, and concrete.

“We’re not fully together, but we’re open for business,” Cowie said.

One thing they did not have to add, though, was more room to the building.

“The structure is amazing,” Cowie said. “With the outdoor space, it’s almost 12,000 square feet.”

The store is open from 8 pm to 5 pm, Monday through Saturday. But the hours are expected to expand. A full-blown grand opening may be in the works within the next three or four weeks.

Target opens on Temple Street

Meanwhile, a grand opening was held for a “small format” Target on Sunday in Echo Park, at 330 N Westlake Ave., with frontage along Temple Street. It sits at the base of the 200-unit, five-story Alexan Bahay apartment building, on the site of the old Derby Dolls roller skating rink.

In the works since at least January, the new store measures about 24,000 square feet. It's small for a Target - less than one-sixth the size of the Target that opened last fall in East Hollywood.

The Echo Park location opens every day at 8 am, and closes at 10 pm Monday through Saturday, and 9 pm on Sunday. Services onsite include a Starbucks, a CVS pharmacy, a grocery, and beer, wine, and liquor.