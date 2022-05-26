Highland Park - Bagels and pizza slices have arrived at the Oxy Arts building on York Boulevard. The Boulevard Sentinel reports that Bagel+Slice got the corner space after owner and chef Bradford Kent wrote an essay explaining how his business would benefit the community. Fresh bagels cost $2.85 each or $16 for a half dozen. Pizza starts at $3.75 a slice.
Lincoln Park: El Arco Lincoln Heights has opened at 2622 Pasadena Avenue near 5 Points.The menu features chile verde burritos -- including a veggie version - - caldo de albondigas, veggie tostadas, huevos rancheros and other Mexican favorites. A grand opening celebration is in the works, says their Instagram. But El Arco already has a fan named Bruce M., who tipped us off about the place. "The food is excellent."
Highland Park - A branch of Wasteland clothing has opened at 5910 Figueroa St., according to Cheryl Cohen, the company’s president and co-founder. This is the fourth location for high-end designer/vintage resale shop, and its third in Los Angeles. Wasteland began life in Berkeley, California in 1985.
Silver Lake - Shoppers will be able to pay for groceries at the Whole Foods Market on Glendale Boulevard by scanning their palm. The Silver Lake location and the store in Irvine are the first two Whole Foods stores in the L.A. area to get a palm recognition service called Amazon One. Customers' palm prints will be linked to a credit or debit card. From then on, they can hover their palm over the Amazon One device at the check-out to pay for their purchases. Is this convenient or just crazy?
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.