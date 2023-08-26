Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 10,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Highland Park -- Officers were involved in one of two separate shootings reported today.
Officers shot and wounded a knife-wielding suspect after the person allegedly claimed he was armed with a gun and going to hurt someone.
The officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon at about 12:25 in 800 block of Nolden Avenue near York Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement posted on X.
"Upon arrival, the officers encountered the suspect in a stairwell who was advancing towards them armed with a large knife," police said. "At that point, an officer-involved shooting occurred.
"The suspect was struck by gunfire and officers began rendering first aid as they requested an ambulance," the statement said. "Los Angeles City Fire paramedics responded and transported the suspect to a local hospital."
The suspect, a 51-year-old man, had stable vital signs and was expected to survive, police said. No officers or bystanders were injured and a large kitchen knife was recovered at the scene.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
One social media post showed an LAPD officer appearing to be pressing down on a person's chest on the sidewalk.
Major police activity at York and Nolden. Unaware of what’s going on but yelling and sounds of doors trying to get kicked in we’re heard from the street. Citizen app says Man shot by authorities. pic.twitter.com/snzxNrcM3w
This story was updated @ 7:27 pm with news of the officer involved shooting
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.