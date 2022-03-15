200 Avenue 52 map

Highland Park --  A man died Monday night in a house fire.

Firefighters responded at 11:43 p.m. Monday to a one-story single- family home in the 200 block of South Avenue 52 with heavy fire and other structures being threatened on three sides, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

A man about 29 years old was pronounced dead at the scene, the LAFD reported. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

It took 30 firefighters 40 minutes to extinguish the flames, which were prevented from spreading to other structures.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Prange said.

