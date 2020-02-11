Highland Park -- One person has been killed in a shooting this afternoon in the neighborhood's third homicide of the year, according to the LAPD.
The shooting was reported at about 5 pm near Avenue 56 and Ash Street, said LAPD spokesman Tony Im.
One person was declared dead at the scene.
Four suspects -- two men and two women -- were seen fleeing on foot northbound on Ash, Im said.
No other details are immediately available.
Residents are reporting hearing lots of police sirens and police and news choppers hover overhead.
Today's fatal shooting is the third in Highland Park in about six weeks.
On Jan. 6, a 15-year-old was shot and killed in the 5700 block of Fayette Street in a crime that detectives suspect might have been related to a drug deal. A few weeks later on Feb. 1, one man was killed and another wounded in what police said was a gang-related shootout in the 6300 block of Aldama Street.
#HighlandPark #Shooting pic.twitter.com/JralOMzOQw— Airborne Pixels (@ABN_PIXELS) February 12, 2020
