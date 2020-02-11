Highland Park -- One person has been killed in a shooting this afternoon in the neighborhood's third homicide of the year, according to the LAPD.

The shooting was reported at about 5 pm near Avenue 56 and Ash Street, said LAPD spokesman Tony Im.

One person was declared dead at the scene.

Four suspects -- two men and two women -- were seen fleeing on foot northbound on Ash, Im said.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

No other details are immediately available.

Residents are reporting hearing lots of police sirens and police and news choppers hover overhead.

Today's fatal shooting is the third in Highland Park in about six weeks.

On Jan. 6, a 15-year-old was shot and killed in the 5700 block of Fayette Street in a crime that detectives suspect might have been related to a drug deal. A few weeks later on Feb. 1, one man was killed and another wounded in what police said was a gang-related shootout in the 6300 block of Aldama Street.