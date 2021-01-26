Highland Park - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after they were shot in their car early Monday morning.

Police say the shooting is gang related.

Police said a Latino man in his mid-50s and a 25-year-old Latino woman were driving in the area of Avenue 50 and Milo Terrace at 3:41 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire by unknown suspects.

Their vehicle came to rest near Milo Terrace Baptist Church.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

It's the second homicide this month in Highland Park. A man was fatally shot on Jan. 18 near York Boulevard and Milwaukee Avenue in what is also believed to be a gang-related shooting.

#HighlandPark early morning (4am) drive by at the corner of Milo Terrace and Avenue 50 just outside church. Hearing 1 vic has been confirmed dead & another was taken to a hospital. @blvdsentinel @TheEastsiderLA @NortheastArea this is 3rd in a month time. pic.twitter.com/E2WGmmSd2j — Highland Park HLP (@HighlandParkHLP) January 25, 2021