Milo Terrace and Ave 50

Highland Park - A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after they were shot in their car early Monday morning.

Police say the shooting is gang related.

Police said a Latino man in his mid-50s and a 25-year-old Latino woman were driving in the area of Avenue 50 and Milo Terrace at 3:41 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire by unknown suspects.

Their vehicle came to rest near Milo Terrace Baptist Church.

Sign up for the Daily Digest

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

It's the second homicide this month in Highland Park. A man was fatally shot on Jan. 18 near York Boulevard and Milwaukee Avenue in what is also believed to be a gang-related shooting.

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments