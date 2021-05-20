Highland Park - A shooting early this morning left one man dead and another man critically wounded, and a suspect was being sought, authorities said.
The LAPD responded at 2:55 a.m. to the area of Avenue 50 near Echo Street where they found the victim behind a vehicle.
A man in his 30s died at the scene, police said. Authorities withheld his name, pending notification of relatives. A man in his 20s was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
An earlier report said both victims had died.
No description was available of the suspect. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 323-561-3211.
Updated at 9:14 am
