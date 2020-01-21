Highland Park -- A car spun out, hit a retaining wall, overturned and slid across lanes of the southbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (Pasadena Freeway) this morning, bringing all southbound traffic to a halt.
The accident was reported on a blind curve near Avenue 60 about 5 a.m., where a black sedan overturned in the No. 1 lane of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers stopped traffic in all southbound lanes about 5:05 a.m. and a tow truck was called in to upright and move the vehicle off the freeway.
No injuries were immediately reported.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.