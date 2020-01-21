Highland Park -- A car spun out, hit a retaining wall, overturned and slid across lanes of the southbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (Pasadena Freeway) this morning, bringing all southbound traffic to a halt.

The accident was reported on a blind curve near Avenue 60 about 5 a.m., where a black sedan overturned in the No. 1 lane of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers stopped traffic in all southbound lanes about 5:05 a.m. and a tow truck was called in to upright and move the vehicle off the freeway.

No injuries were immediately reported.