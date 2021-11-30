110 freeway and ave 60 map

Highland Park - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed early this morning on the southbound Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway).

The crash was reported about 4:30 a.m. near Avenue 60, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the 35-year-old woman, who died at the scene. The driver remained at the location and was not arrested, the CHP reported.

Two southbound lanes were closed while an investigation was conducted. 

Updated @ 10 am

