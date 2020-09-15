Highland Park - A new Planned Parenthood health center opened on Figueroa Street - and has managed to treat more than 500 patients (virtually and in-person) within the first month, according to the organization.

“On the day we opened the Planned Parenthood Highland Park health center, our staff was greeted by a patient waiting for us to open the door,” said Sheri Bonner, President & CEO of Planned Parenthood Pasadena & San Gabriel Valley. “We knew we were needed in the community, but seeing a patient waiting for us showed us the urgency.”

This new clinic at Figueroa and Avenue 59 replaces the former Eagle Rock location on Colorado Boulevard, which had only one exam room, and could not support the demand, Planned Parenthood said. The new Highland Park location has seven exam rooms, one telehealth/counseling room, and an onsite lab for sample collection.

Services at the Highland Park location include birth control, cancer screenings, wellness exams, sexually transmitted infection testing and treatment, PrEP and PEP HIV-prevention medications. Services have also been expanded to include LGBTQ+ care, including transgender hormone therapy.

Though Planned Parenthood is well known for abortion care, this makes up only about 3 percent of the organization’s services. The Highland Park location is scheduled to start offering medication abortion services by the end of this month.

Virtual and in-person appointments can be made online at pppsgv.org or by calling 626.798.7266. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization also has a telehealth service that connects patients to care through private and secure video conferencing.