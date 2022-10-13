Highland Park -- Authorities today sought the public's help to find three accomplices of a 13-year-old boy who was arrested for allegedly killing a corner store clerk by hitting him in the head with a scooter.
Steven Reyes, 68, who worked at Tony's Market at Figueroa Street and East Avenue 40, was attacked at about 7 p.m. Oct. 6. He died the following day, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police withheld the name of the 13-year-old boy who was arrested. Police said the other suspects, who have also been described as teenagers, are one male and two females.
Officers were sent to the market and liquor store on a report of a robbery, police said.
"When officers arrived they located a victim suffering from blunt force trauma to his head," police said in a statement. "It was determined that four suspects, who appeared to be young in age, entered the business and several of them attempted to steal various items. When a second store clerk attempted to stop the suspects a struggle ensued. The victim attempted to aid that clerk and (one) suspect ... struck the victim on his head with a scooter."
Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call homicide detectives at 213-996-4184, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.
Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.