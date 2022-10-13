Exterior of Tony's Liquor store in Highland Park

Highland Park -- Authorities today sought the public's help to find three accomplices of a 13-year-old boy who was arrested for allegedly killing a corner store clerk by hitting him in the head with a scooter.

Steven Reyes, 68, who worked at Tony's Market at Figueroa Street and East Avenue 40, was attacked at about 7 p.m. Oct. 6. He died the following day, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

