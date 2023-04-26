Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Highland Park -- Authorities sought the public's help today to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for fatally injuring a woman who was crossing a street last month.
Muoi Ong, 65, of Los Angeles, was struck about 8:45 a.m. March 17 while crossing Aldama Street west of Irvington Place, and she died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
"She was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe, possibly blue in color," police said in a statement. "The driver fled the scene without stopping, rendering aid or identifying themselves." No description of the motorist was released.
A standing reward of up to $50,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a fatal hit-and-run.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective Daniel Ramirez or Officer Poss, of the LAPD Central Traffic Division, at 213-833- 3713, or contact them via email them at 39299@lapd.online or 36186@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website to www.lacrimestoppers.org.
