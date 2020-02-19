Highland Park -- Homicide detectives are waiting the results of an autopsy regarding the death of a 37-year-old man on Tuesday night in the 700 block of Onarga Avenue.

Preliminary information provided to The Eastsider by police said the victim had been stabbed multiple times. But the man's wounds are now being described as "lacerations" and the incident is being classified as an "undetermined death," according to Lewis Lenchuk, a homicide detective in the LAPD Northeast Division.

Detectives will continue their investigation if the coroner determines the death was indeed a homicide, he said.

This story was updated on Thursday, Feb. 20