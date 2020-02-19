Highland Park -- Homicide detectives are waiting the results of an autopsy regarding the death of a 37-year-old man on Tuesday night in the 700 block of Onarga Avenue.
Preliminary information provided to The Eastsider by police said the victim had been stabbed multiple times. But the man's wounds are now being described as "lacerations" and the incident is being classified as an "undetermined death," according to Lewis Lenchuk, a homicide detective in the LAPD Northeast Division.
Detectives will continue their investigation if the coroner determines the death was indeed a homicide, he said.
This story was updated on Thursday, Feb. 20
Fourth homicide in six weeks? What about the killing near Hermon Dog Park? It’s related and located right there. Not that you would know any of that. It’s clear that you’re just an ambulance chaser with no idea what’s really going on.
That's Monterey hills I think, not Highland Park.
Hermon isn’t Highland Park, just like Eagle Rock and Mt Washington isn’t HP either. And if you were paying attention you’d see that Jesus wrote about the Hermon Dog Park shooting a week ago.
