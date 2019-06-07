HIGHLAND PARK -- Police sealed off an area near Avenue 57 and Via Marisol this morning as they searched for a stolen vehicle suspect, according an LAPD officer.
A police helicopter has been hovering overhead after the search began at about 5 am.
No additional details were available from police.
But Twitter user Highland Park HLP said that a passenger was in custody but the suspect remains at large. That report, however, could not be confirmed with police.
#HighlandPark LAPD is searching for a GTA suspect on Benner. They have the passenger in custody. Still looking for the driver. Airships overhead. @TheNewYorkBlvd @Simplyinformed @NortheastArea @LAPDHQ pic.twitter.com/msNAks6y9l— Highland Park HLP (@HighlandParkHLP) June 7, 2019
