Highland Park -- The LAPD has sealed off some streets tonight as they search for an alleged gang member who dropped a gun while fleeing from officers.

LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez said the incident began at about 9 pm near Avenue 55 and Aldama Street when officers tried to stop two male suspects. One man was taken into custody while the other ran off.

Eastsider readers report that a police chopper is hovering near Holland Avenue and Raphael Street as police units race through through nearby streets.