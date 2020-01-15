Highland Park -- The LAPD has sealed off some streets tonight as they search for an alleged gang member who dropped a gun while fleeing from officers.
LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez said the incident began at about 9 pm near Avenue 55 and Aldama Street when officers tried to stop two male suspects. One man was taken into custody while the other ran off.
Eastsider readers report that a police chopper is hovering near Holland Avenue and Raphael Street as police units race through through nearby streets.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.