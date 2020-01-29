Highland Park -- Police are asking the public to help find a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian with severe injuries in a crash last weekend.
The pedestrian was crossing Avenue 51 just south of Eaton Street at 1:05 am on Saturday, Jan. 25 when he was struck by gray Ford Mustang, according to a notice issued today by detectives at the LAPD Central Traffic Division.
The driver fled the scene without offering to help the victim, who was transported to a hospital.
Anyone with information about the crash can contact Detective Juan Campos by calling (213) 833-3713 or sending an email to 31480@lapd.online.
A $25,000 reward is being offered in connection with the hit-and-run.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.