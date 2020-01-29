Highland Park -- Police are asking the public to help find a hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian with severe injuries in a crash last weekend.

The pedestrian was crossing Avenue 51 just south of Eaton Street at 1:05 am on Saturday, Jan. 25 when he was struck by gray Ford Mustang, according to a notice issued today by detectives at the LAPD Central Traffic Division.

The driver fled the scene without offering to help the victim, who was transported to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Detective Juan Campos by calling (213) 833-3713 or sending an email to 31480@lapd.online.

A $25,000 reward is being offered in connection with the hit-and-run.