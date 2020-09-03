Highland Park - Police today sought the public's help to identify a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a woman who was standing in the middle of a street.

The woman was struck by a Toyota Camry that was heading east on Avenue 43, just west of Carlota Boulevard, about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to Detective Juan Campos of the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Traffic Division.

Witnesses told police the white four-door sedan has a California license plate that begins with 8CH.

The woman, whose name and age were not released, was taken to a hospital with severe injuries. She's currently in stable condition, but will have to remain hospitalized for a long time, Campos said.

Anyone who provides information that leads to a hit-and-run driver's arrest and conviction is eligible to receive up to $25,000 from the city, Campos said.

Anyone with information on the driver's identity or whereabouts was asked to call Central Traffic Division Officer G. Diaz at 213-833-3713 or the watch commander at 213-833-3746.