Highland Park - Police sought the public's help in their search for a suspect and motive in a shooting that killed a man and wounded his daughter earlier this week.

Officers were called Monday to the 700 block of North Avenue 50 on a report of gunfire and found the wounded victims inside their vehicle, which had come to a stop at North Avenue 50 and Milo Terrace on the border of Highland Park and Mount Washington, according to the LAPD.

Angel Carachure died at the scene and his adult daughter, Cynthia Carachure, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the LAPD reported. The ages of the victims were not immediately available.

Police initially said they believed the shooting was to be gang related. But a statement issued Thursday said the shooting "appears to be an isolated incident with no known motive."

Anyone with information was urged to call detectives Martinez or Obrecht at 213-486-8700 or email them at 31580@lapd.online.

It's the second homicide this month in Highland Park. A man was fatally shot on Jan. 18 near York Boulevard and Milwaukee Avenue.

