Highland Park -- The LAPD's Northeast Division will begin deploying officers today to conduct foot patrols in the North Figueroa Corridor in response to what the councilman said are recent criminal activities.
Officers will be "highly visible," said a statement issued by Councilmember Gil Cedillo, when conducting community engagement with Angelenos who travel and work along the corridor, where new restaurants, shops and bars have attracted more visitors.
"I am happy to ensure the safety of my constituents in Highland Park with the new foot beat patrol on North Figueroa corridor that I am underwriting," said Cedillo. "The shifts will be during the late afternoon and evening hours to coincide with recent crime trends and pedestrian traffic."
Cedillo's office said the officers will meet with community members, business owners and business patrons to educate the public and enforce laws in an effort to reduce crime.
There has not been any noticeable change in crime in the past year. However, "we have seen an increase in hate graffiti vandalism in the last month," said a council district spokesman. Last month, numerous storefronts were tagged in the area amid anti-gentrification protests.
Two officers working eight-hour shifts will be deployed during foot patrols, and Cedillo secured $500,000 from the city's general fund for the patrols in the area for the next two and a half years.
Funding was also committed to the LAPD's Northeast Division to further facilitate safety of local nightlife, businesses and restaurants to encourage people to walk the Figueroa corridor.
Capt. Arturo Sandoval, the area commanding officer for the LAPD's Northeast Division, said enhanced patrols will take place alternating three days weekly on either Friday, Saturday and Sunday; or Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
"It is the mission of the Los Angeles Police Department to facilitate the enjoyment of local nightlife and restaurants, as well as establish an environment that encourages patrons to walk the Figueroa corridor," said a statement issued by the Northeast Division.
Great news. We cannot let the lowest common detonator rule. We are better than this. Highland Park deserves better and this is a step in the right direction.
This is great ! The businesses need to be protected from these anti gentrification losers that would rather see HLP turn back into a gang infested wasteland so their entitled lazy butts can not work and mooch off their families low rent. Good job Gi
Hopefully they can start foot patrols along the LA river too. A much needed area, more so than Figueroa.
