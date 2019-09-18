Highland Park -- A man with a knife or sharp object was taken into custody tonight after officers used a non-lethal weapon to subdue the suspect, according to police.
The incident began when officers were called to the 4500 block of North Figueroa Street at about 7:15 pm in response to calls of a man with a knife, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez.
The department also sent a mental evaluation unit to the scene. But after what appeared to be a lengthy standoff, officers used non-lethal force to take the man into custody. Lopez did not know what kind of lethal force -- often a bean-bag rifle -- was used.
There were reports of shots being fired but there was no gunfire, Lopez said.
At one point police blocked Figueroa Street during the incident based on photos posted on Twitter.
September 19, 2019
