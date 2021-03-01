Luther Burbank Middle School

Highland Park - An award-winning teacher at Luther Burbank Middle School died Wednesday, according to a statement from the school’s principal, Christine Moore.

Gabriel Monge taught seventh-grade English. His age and cause of death have not been released.

Monge worked for the Los Angeles Unified School District for  nearly 16 years and began working at Burbank Middle School seven-and-a-half years ago. He taught English as a Second Language, according to his linked-In profile.

Last year, he won an Outstanding Pandemic Teaching Award through Cal State University Northridge. A parent was quoted as saying, “He finds ways to make the current learning situation fun and interactive. My son looks forward to seeing him in their Zoom classroom.”

On the awards page, Monge himself stated, “I have made it clear that this is not an easy time for anyone ... Just being honest with them is a great help. Also tell them our feelings are our feelings and sometimes we need to experience them, but also talk about them to help each other.”

In November 2018, he was also named Region 8 Educator of the Year by the California League of Middle Schools.

