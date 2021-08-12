Highland Park - More than 1,500 LA DWP customers in Highland Park and Glassell Park have been without power for much of today.

The outage disrupted operations at several businesses along York Boulevard. Some shops were forced to close temporarily while others reported intermittent electrical service.

LADWP spokesman Albert Rodriguez said the outage was caused by a vehicle striking a utility pole. He had no details about the crash. But, according to an unconfirmed report from a tipster, the outage was related to a car striking a power pole on Avenue 51 this morning.

As of 5 pm, the LADWP did not have info as when full service will be restored.