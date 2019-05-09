HIGHLAND PARK -- Police this afternoon identified two men who they believe were in a pickup truck that slammed into a car early Sunday morning, leaving two brothers dead.

Detectives with the LAPD Central Traffic Division said they want to speak with Christian Mario Camarena Ramirez, 24 years old, of Van Nuys, and Alejandro Nuño Coronado, 25 years old, of Highland Park, according to an LAPD Bulletin.

The men are being described as persons of interest, said Detective Juan Campos with the LAPD Central Traffic Division. More information is needed to determine who was driving the vehicle, he said.

Campos said they have tried and failed to make contact with the men, one of whom may have left the area.

Brothers Benigno Enrique Felix Zuniga and Jesse Felix Zuniga were in a Ford Fusion when their vehicle was struck by a Silverado pickup on San Pascual Avenue at Pollard Street. The occupants of the pickup left the vehicle behind and fled on foot, police said. The brothers were pronounced dead at the scene.

A $50,000 reward is being offered as part of an ongoing program to find hit-and-run suspects.

Anyone with information about the location of Ramirez and Coronado are asked to call Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Detectives at (213) 833-3713 or email him at 31480@LAPD.Online. Persons can also call the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at (213) 833-3746.