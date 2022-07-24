Highland Park -- Teri Bonsell makes it a point to drive past the cheery display on Sonora Place on way to and from her Highland Park home, because “It’s so pretty and I like to see it.”
Bonsell is not the only resident in the close-knit neighborhood who has, since the beginning of this year, watched how an empty front yard has slowly evolved into a stunning piece of handmade folk art.
The creation is from the capable hands of Dolores Holmes, a long-time resident who wanted a hands-on rehabilitation project as she recovered from a medical issue. Neighbors knew something was up early in the year when Holmes’ son entered the empty yard and arranged cider blocks along the front hillside; eventually he covered the blocks with green netting that resembles leaves.
“We were so curious what was happening,” said Bonsell describing how little by little, colorful flowers started appearing on the netting. Then butterflies. Delighted residents discovered that the carefully painted flowers are cut and shaped from recycled plastic bottles. “She makes them all by hand which really makes this display super special,” said Bonsell who enjoyed watching how the display grew daily.
Now that the entire length of the wall is fully covered with a colorful garden of plastic blossom shapes and styles, residents are wondering, “What will Dolores do next?” Stay tuned.
