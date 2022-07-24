Plastic Flowers

Highland Park -- Teri Bonsell makes it a point to drive past the cheery display on Sonora Place on way to and from her Highland Park home, because “It’s so pretty and I like to see it.”

Bonsell is not the only resident in the close-knit neighborhood who has, since the beginning of this year, watched how an empty front yard has slowly evolved into a stunning piece of handmade folk art.

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments