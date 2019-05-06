HIGHLAND PARK -- Police today said a $50,000 reward is available to help find two suspects who fled the scene of Sunday's hit-and-run that left two brothers dead.

The two suspects remained at large as a memorial of flowers, candles, photos and other momentos grew near the crash scene where Benigno Enrique Felix Zuniga, 25, and Jesse Felix Zuniga, 19, died on San Pascual Avenue near Pollard Street early Sunday morning.

The brothers' Ford Fusion was turning right onto San Pascual when it was struck by a northbound Chevy Silverado pickup, according to LAPD Central Traffic Division detectives. The pickup truck collided with the driver’s side of the Fusion and pushed the car about 120-feet before. The Silverado then veered to the right, and collided with a parked vehicle. The driver and passenger in the pickup truck fled on foot northbound on San Pascual and then eastbound on Hough street.

Jesse Felix Zuniga, who was driving, and Benigno Felix Zuniga, who was in the front passenger seat, were declared dead at the scene.

A Go Fund Me page says that Benigno was a recent Cal State Northridge graduate. Felix was a former member of the Franklin High track team, according to the team's Twitter post.

The $50,000 reward is part of an ongoing program to find hit-and-run suspects. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Juan Campos, Central Traffic Detectives, at (213) 833-3713 or email him at 31480@LAPD.Online.

#LAPD released this home video of deadly hit & run #highlandpark Detective still looking for speeding driver who ran away. Two young men died, GF of one told me the parents lost their only children in this one crash. pic.twitter.com/uRpBzdTyB9 — Jade Hernandez (@abc7jade) May 5, 2019