To help carry stone from the nearby Arroyo Seco for his home Abbey San Encino, printer and artist Clyde Browne built a narrow gauge railway.
Schweiger describes how granite pieces sluffed off the San Gabriel Mountains ended up in washes and canyons. These rocks, “the size of watermelons and basketballs,” appealed to German and Irish immigrants who were used to working with stone, he said.
Rock homes were typically built by their owners, Schweiger said, pointing to Charles Lummis’ home and Clyde Browne’s nearby San Encino Abbey. Often held together with the “new” Portland cement, these houses were often solid, sturdy and airtight. They were cozy in the winter and cool in the summer.
Schweiger interviewed homeowners and renters. “They never want to leave. They love them so much.” A musical couple created a recording studio inside an 1892 stone cottage on Sycamore Terrace near noisy Figueroa in Highland Park. But, “inside, you don’t hear a thing. It’s amazing.”
Rock homes declined in popularity after the 1933 Long Beach Earthquake, which led to building codes requiring rebar.
Schweiger is now researching homes in the desert for his new book, Rockitecture Part 2
“If readers know a rock house I missed in the Los Angeles area, I’d love to hear from them!” he says.
