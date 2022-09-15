rosty ceviche mixto

Red onions top a bowl of Ceviche Mixto with white fish, shrimp, squid, mussels, boiled sweet potato and Andean corn.

Highland Park -- Is the Eastside becoming a suburb of Lima, Peru? Slowly, but steadily, the world of ceviche and pollo a la brasa is rising, offering a taste of what’s arguably the best cooking in the Andes. You will find it at hot spots like Las Brasas Peruvian Fusion and Aymara Peruvian Kitchen in East LA, the breathtakingly trendy Causita in Silver Lake (where the cooking is Nikkei Peruvian, reflecting the impressive Japanese-inspired cuisine of Lima) – and Rosty Peruvian in Highland Park

After running a gauntlet of outdoor taco stands on Avenue 55 near Figueroa, Rosty, by comparison, seemed sedate – a peaceful destination for a taste of the ocean and mountain cuisines of Peru, meeting in Highland Park in a way they rarely encounter each other on the edge of the Andes. 

Corns and sweet potato Rosty

Sweet potatoes (top) and choclo (left) and cancha corn nuts

Merrill Shindler has spent his life eating for a living in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

