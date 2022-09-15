Highland Park -- Is the Eastside becoming a suburb of Lima, Peru? Slowly, but steadily, the world of ceviche and pollo a la brasa is rising, offering a taste of what’s arguably the best cooking in the Andes. You will find it at hot spots like Las Brasas Peruvian Fusion and Aymara Peruvian Kitchen in East LA, the breathtakingly trendy Causita in Silver Lake (where the cooking is Nikkei Peruvian, reflecting the impressive Japanese-inspired cuisine of Lima) – and Rosty Peruvian in Highland Park.
After running a gauntlet of outdoor taco stands on Avenue 55 near Figueroa, Rosty, by comparison, seemed sedate – a peaceful destination for a taste of the ocean and mountain cuisines of Peru, meeting in Highland Park in a way they rarely encounter each other on the edge of the Andes.
In Lima, which is a familiar combination of shoreline and gridlock, the ocean front is lined with ceviche houses, dozens of them, stretching up and down the coast, serving sundry combinations of seafood “cooked” in lime and lemon. Take the hour-long flight to Cusco, at 12,000 feet, and ceviche is replaced with pollo a la brasa – woodfired rotisserie chicken – along with a variety of locally raised beef and pork, llama and alpaca – and the Andean specialty called “cuy” – guinea pig. (I ordered the cuy while there. One guinea will suffice for this lifetime.)
As with most of our Peruvian restaurants, the cooking at Rosty is a reflection of the whole country. On one side of the menu, you’ll find a trio of ceviches—the Classico with white fish, the Mixto with white fish, shrimp, squid and mussels, the “La Copa Nostra,” an oversized cup of seafood flavored with snappy and elegantly named Leche de Tigre salsa.
And as in Lima, the ceviche isn’t just fish. There are red onions, boiled sweet potato, the oversized Andean corn called choclo, and small corn kernels (cancha). Add a bowl of Peruvian chicken soup – aguadito de pollo – and you’ve got a meal.
The pollo a la brasa – so popular in Cusco there’s an entire neighborhood of nothing but roast chicken shops – comes quarter, half or whole, with a choice of ten sides. The papas fritas are affably crispy, the platano fritos feel essential, the yucca takes me there. My love of organ meat is satisfied by the anticuchos – marinated, skewed beef heart served with corn and potatoes.
And I should mention that the potato is native to the Andes – I’ve heard there are some 5,000 varieties grown in the hills. Though the best of them is, for me, papa a la huancaina – boiled white spuds topped with a sauce of cheese, cream and yellow aji pepper. It’s my favorite potato dish. It makes living at 12,000 feet worthwhile.
Merrill Shindler has spent his life eating for a living in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. His idea of psychotherapy is a seat at a bar, with a beer in hand, and a Dodger game on the big screen.
