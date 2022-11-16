Highland Park -- The family of a store owner who was bludgeoned to death with a scooter said that a second teenage suspect had been arrested over the homicide and robbery.
The latest suspect is 14 years old, according to Nelle Reyes, daughter of the victim, 68-year-old Steven Reyes. This would be the second arrest in the case, in addition to a 13-year-old boy charged within a week of the Oct. 6 killing.
Nelle Reyes added that hearing dates for both teenagers have been set for this month and that two female suspects face robbery charges. Earlier reports have indicated that all the suspects are in their teens.
The District Attorney’s office declined to confirm or comment on the second arrest. The LAPD did not confirm a second arrest, and the investigating officer did not return calls. The suspects’ names have not been released, as is usually the case with juveniles.
The four young suspects entered Tony's Market at Figueroa Street and East Avenue 40 on the evening of Oct. 6, police said. One or more of them tried to steal items and struggled with a clerk who tried to stop them. When Reyes attempted to help the clerk, a suspect struck him with a scooter, police said.
The teenagers then took off on foot, taking items from the store with them, Nelle Reyes said.
Her father died the next day.
The Filipino immigrant met his wife and started a family here, according to a Go Fund Me page. He was a grandfather but also supported his 90-year-old mother.
