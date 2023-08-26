Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter. Join the more than 10,000 readers who rely on Daily Digest for the latest happenings. Our newsletter is free and arrives in your inbox on weekday mornings. I hope you try it. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Highland Park -- Six people were charged Friday with organized retail theft at a shoe store on York Boulevard that was hit twice in two days.
Also, four people were charged Friday in connection with a series of organized smash-and-grab retail thefts in other parts of L.A. and Riverside counties.
In the Highland Park thefts, the L.A. County District Attorney's Office filed charges in connection with alleged incidents of organized retail theft at a Warehouse Shoe Store (WSS) at 6251 York Blvd. Those suspects were identified as Abraham Olivares, 25; Raul Palazuelos -- also known as Raul Perez, 18; Joe Hernandez, 24; Michonna Metcalf, 30; and Henry Thomas and Trista Manuel, both 20.
All six have pleaded not guilty, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Olivares and Palazuelos allegedly took a large amount of merchandise from the shoe store without paying for it on the afternoon of Tuesday Aug. 22, according to the District Attorney's Office. Hernandez's alleged role was not immediately specified.
The three were arrested that evening by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Northwest Division, according to jail records.
On Wednesday, Aug. 23, Metcalf, Thomas and Manuel allegedly took merchandise from WSS and placed it in bags shortly before 1 p.m., then drove to the area of 8th and Alvarado streets in downtown Los Angeles, where they were arrested about a half-hour after the alleged theft, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"These crimes harm our community's sense of security and the vitality of our local businesses," said District Attorney George Gascón in a statement. "To those contemplating or engaging in these crimes, let me be clear -- we are leveraging advanced investigative partnerships to track down and apprehend those responsible."
In the other thefts, Ziona Janea Famoso, Jordan Harris, Alana Hart, and Jason Jaylom Smith, all 18 years old, were named in a 14-count felony complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by the state Attorney General's Office.
Famoso, Harris, Hart and Smith are each facing a charge of organized retail theft.
Famoso and Hart are charged with taking part in an Aug. 1 heist at a Burberry outlet store in Riverside County, making off with nearly $100,000 in merchandise.
Harris and Smith are charged with allegedly carrying out an Aug. 7 armed carjacking in Los Angeles County, with an allegation that Harris used a firearm during the crime.
Famoso and Hart also are accused of taking part in an Aug. 8 smash-and- grab robbery at the Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand Mall in Glendale, making off with roughly $300,000 in merchandise.
Famoso, Hart and Harris are accused of taking part in an Aug. 12 robbery at the Nordstrom store at the Westfield Topanga Shopping Center, from which more than $350,000 in merchandise was taken.
Among the various charges are burglary, grand theft, vandalism and robbery.
The criminal complaint also alleges that Hart and Smith were out on bail or their own recognizance in previous cases at the time of the alleged crimes.
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.