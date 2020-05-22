Highland Park -- Thirteen homes were evacuated this afternoon after a concrete mixer truck was at risk of falling down a hillside.
Rescue crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of North Avenue 57 near Eagle Rock, about 2:45 p.m., according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
They offloaded the truck's concrete to lighten its load, then worked to get it off the embankment.
Police evacuated 13 homes down the hillside, and gas was shot off at three of the homes as a precaution, Stewart said.
Eaton Street was evacuated and closed to traffic between Highgate Avenue and North Avenue 57.
Residents were allowed back into their homes by 5:05 p.m.
It was not immediately clear how the truck became at risk of falling down the hillside.
This story has been updated.
