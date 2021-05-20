Highland Park -- A SuperLotto Plus ticket sold at a York Boulevard doughnut shop had five of the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing but was missing the Mega number needed to win the $47 million jackpot, according to the California Lottery.

However, the ticket sold at Christy's Donuts on York Boulevard was still worth $15,174.

It was one of three tickets sold with five numbers (but missing the Mega number) across the state. The others were sold at a gas station in South Lake Tahoe and a truck stop in Westmorland.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 4, 16, 18, 32, 44 and the Mega number was 20. The jackpot was $47 million.

The drawing was the 41st since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery