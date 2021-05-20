Christy's Donuts

The SuperLotto Plust ticket sold at Christy's Donuts on York Boulevard was worth $15,174. 

Highland Park -- A SuperLotto Plus ticket sold at a York Boulevard doughnut shop had five of the numbers in Wednesday night's drawing but was missing the Mega number needed to win the $47 million jackpot, according to the California Lottery.

However, the ticket sold at Christy's Donuts on York Boulevard was still worth $15,174. 

It was one of three tickets sold with five numbers (but missing the Mega number) across the state. The others were sold at a gas station in South Lake Tahoe and a truck stop in Westmorland.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 4, 16, 18, 32, 44 and the Mega number was 20. The jackpot was $47 million.

The drawing was the 41st since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery

Support community news in 2021

Support community news in 2021

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Tags

Load comments