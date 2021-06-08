Highland Park -- Ready to enjoy your favorite Thai food and bands on York Boulevard?

Sticky Rice, the popular Thai restaurant at the Downtown Grand Central Market and Echo Park, is opening up a Highland Park outlet "soon" inside what was known as The Hi-Hat nightclub.

The Hi-Hat, by the way, has apparently be renamed or replaced by something called The Goldfish. It's not exactly clear if The Goldfish will just be a bar or a bar and a music venue. A barebones Instagram account updated on Monday just says "We're getting closer."

Thanks to Jason Birdwhistell Rothberg for the tip and photo.