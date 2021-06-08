Highland Park -- Ready to enjoy your favorite Thai food and bands on York Boulevard?
Sticky Rice, the popular Thai restaurant at the Downtown Grand Central Market and Echo Park, is opening up a Highland Park outlet "soon" inside what was known as The Hi-Hat nightclub.
The Hi-Hat, by the way, has apparently be renamed or replaced by something called The Goldfish. It's not exactly clear if The Goldfish will just be a bar or a bar and a music venue. A barebones Instagram account updated on Monday just says "We're getting closer."
Thanks to Jason Birdwhistell Rothberg for the tip and photo.
Jesús Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. The L.A. native is a graduate of East LA College and Cal State Long Beach. He lives in Echo Park.
