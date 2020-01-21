Highland Park -- Police today announced the arrest of a suspect in the fatal shooting earlier this month of 15-year-old Joseph Lopez.
Archi Chavez, a 19-year-old resident of the Firestone area of unincorporated Los Angeles County, was arrested on Jan. 13 charged with one count of murder by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, according to a statement issued by the LAPD.
The teen was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting, which took place at about 8 pm on Monday, Jan. 6 in the 5700 block of Fayette Street.
The statement issued by the LAPD did not explain what prompted the shooting but detective Ryan Waterson with the LAPD Northeast Division said the suspect and victim did not know each other.
CBS2 had earlier reported that Lopez, who lived in Highland Park and was a sophomore at Renaissance Arts Academy in Glassell Park, had tried to run away after being involved in an argument with the suspect, who fired four shots.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Central Bureau Homicide, Detective Martinez or Detective Watterson at 323-561-3321. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247
People from other hoods are coming to highland park to commit such crimes as home invasions and robberys resulting to murders. The suspect is a FIRESTONE resident and has heard from other gang members that highland park is now a hot spot to commit henious crime due to the gentrification and removal of other gangs in the area. Sometimes filth keeps away other filth, and cleanliness atracts filth.
