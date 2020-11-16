Highland Park - A 16-year-old girl was shot and wounded Friday in what is believed to be a gang-related attack.

The victim was sitting in a vehicle at the intersection of York Boulevard and Aldama Street at 1:44 p.m., according to Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD's Public Communications Group. A male suspect drove by and fired multiple rounds at the victim, striking her.

Officer Madison confirmed that the shooting is believed to be gang-related.

The victim was transported by L.A. Fire Department paramedics to a local hospital in stable condition.