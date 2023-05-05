GLASSELL PARK/HIGHLAND PARK
Being big, bold & fashionable
The man had a very important question to ask. He stood beside the table outside the Plus Bus store on York Boulevard, where I was interviewing owners Jen Wilder and Marcy Guevara-Prete.
“What is happiness to you?”
Both women loudly responded, “Doing what you love!” The man nodded and continued on his way.
“Was that a plant?” I asked. They shook their heads and laughed.
Joy radiates from the duo as they recount meeting at a full-figure fashion trade show in New York in 2013 and establishing a successful used/vintage clothing store catering to plus sizes and promoting body size acceptance.
Wilder, a fashion designer, and Guevara-Prete, a plus-size style expert, knew how hard it was for full-figured folks to find clothing in department stores. Why not bring fashionable offerings to their target market?
First, it was swap meets, then popups at flea markets, festivals and private events. In 2015 their Glassell Park store opened, followed by a move to Highland Park three years ago to their current spot “with air conditioning and dressing rooms!” exclaimed Guevara-Prete.
Last month, they launched Plus Bus Thrift at their former Glassell Park location, offering low-priced items and clothing bins for old-fashioned scavenger hunts.
“Our theme is ‘Fab, Fat and Fashion,’” said Wilder. “Now is the time for ‘Fat Liberation.’” She spreads her hands up and down her body, clothed in a multi-colored dress. “We own this space, and it’s ours. We can live our lives being fat and feeling free and good about it.”
While book publishers remove the word “fat” from children’s books, these ladies don’t see anything wrong with using the f-word. In fact, their new thrift store has the message “Fat is Where it’s At” painted on the outside wall.
The positive body message resonates. Customers are thankful Plus Bus exists; Wilder said that some plan trips to Los Angeles just to visit the store. Rap artist Lizzo, also a staunch advocate for Bigness, is a fan and donates some of her wardrobe.
Shopping for new clothes is one thing; you have to have a place to wear and be comfortable in them. That’s why Guevara-Prete and Wilder organize beach trips and dance clubs while also hosting Curvy Babe Yoga and a Fat Hiking Club.
“Here we are, us fat women, being out in public,” says Wilder.
“Living the life!” emphasizes Guevara-Prete.
“Yes, and not ashamed of it anymore,” adds Wilder.
202 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.