Treehouse Bungalow for Sale in Highland Park's Coveted Garvanza!

Welcome to this charming and serene treehouse originally built in 1910 and meticulously updated by the current owners, who took great care to renovate the home with high end and sustainable finishes.

Natural light floods the minimalist open loft cradled in the center of Garvanza, where you are completely surrounded by fruit trees, native landscaping and an organic veggie garden. The vaulted T&G cedar ceiling exudes warmth and the cherry built in cabinetry in the office maximizes the use of space and is a work of art.

Curl up in front of the vintage fireplace on a cold evening or enjoy cooking and entertaining in the spacious newly designed kitchen featuring gorgeous white beveled Spanish tile, quartz countertops, state of the art WiFi Thermador appliances that include the stove, refrigerator and dishwasher, plus Velux solar-powered smart skylights, as well as smart lighting. In addition Cali Bamboo Eucalyptus floor throughout the house, updated plumbing and electrical, and even the sewer was redone all the way to the property line recently.

Other great upgrades include a full house water filtration system and softener, custom California closets, new LG stacked washer and dryer and top of the line plumbing fixtures. Secluded, yet close to all your favorite spots in Highland Park, DTLA, Eagle Rock and Pasadena.

There are approved plans for an expansion of the current residence, and lots of storage space under the house. But why stop there? This site is perfect for a family compound where you can design your architectural masterpiece facing Lewis Street; and it even has its own address already. Views of Los Angeles all around! Two on a lot? An ADU? A rental? The possibilities are endless!

