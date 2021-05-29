Highland Park -- A 95-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were injured this morning in a fire that burned one unit of a single-story triplex.
Firefighters dispatched at 11:15 a.m. to the circa-1955 triplex in the 5900 block of East Meridian Street had the blaze out within 13 minutes of their arrival, said Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Paramedics transported both people, in fair condition, to an area hospital, Prange said. The cause and extent of their injuries was not disclosed.
A cause of the fire was under investigation, and the severity of the damage to the building was being assessed.
