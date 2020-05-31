Highland Park -- A man and a woman were shot early this morning in what police say is a gang related shooting.

The victims were walking in the area near York Boulevard and Avenue 56 at about 1:40 am when two suspects got out of a vehicle and opened fire, said LAPD spokeswoman Rosario Cervantes.

Both victims were struck by gunfire and were transported to a hospital in stable condition, Cervantes said.

The two suspects were described as male Latinos but no other details were available.

A video posted on Twitter shows a large police presence near the Domino's Pizza at York and Avenue 56.