Highland Park -- A man and a woman were shot early this morning in what police say is a gang related shooting.
The victims were walking in the area near York Boulevard and Avenue 56 at about 1:40 am when two suspects got out of a vehicle and opened fire, said LAPD spokeswoman Rosario Cervantes.
Both victims were struck by gunfire and were transported to a hospital in stable condition, Cervantes said.
The two suspects were described as male Latinos but no other details were available.
A video posted on Twitter shows a large police presence near the Domino's Pizza at York and Avenue 56.
Two People Shot at Domino's @CitizenAppYork Blvd & N Ave 56 1:45:27 AM PDT
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.