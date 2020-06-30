Highland Park -- A vacuum truck nearly toppled down a hill on the 1400 block of North Avenue 57 today before being safely removed from the location, according to Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The truck had gone onto a shoulder then sunk into the dirt, nearly falling over.
This incident comes little more than a month after a concrete mixer truck nearly slid down the hill on that same block, prompting the evacuation of 13 homes that stood downhill.
That truck's concrete had to be offloaded to lighten its load before the vehicle could be removed from the embankment.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.