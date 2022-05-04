Avenue 56 side of Security Trust & Savings Bank in Highland Park

Highland Park - A restaurant may be in the future for the old Security Trust & Savings Bank building at Figueroa Street and Avenue 56.

The Renaissance Revival-style building, a historic city landmark, was designed by architects John and Donald Parkinson, the father-and-son who also designed L.A. City Hall and other landmarks.

It's one of the more imposing structures on Figueroa. Still, the former bank has sat relatively dormant for decades while surrounding buildings have been renovated and filled with new restaurants, bars and shops on the gentrifying strip.

The structure remained in limbo for about a decade after the city bought it in 2009 under eminent domain, with plans to turn it into in a constituent service center. But that never happened, and the city was forced to sell it back to the owner, Richard Rutgard, last year.

Now, back in private hands, Rutgard is moving forward with plans of his own for the nearly century-old landmark.

An application has been filed with the city to change the building use from retail/office space to restaurant/office space. Other possible changes, however, are uncertain.

“We are currently restoring the building with the guidance from our historical consultants,” said a statement released by the owner, Richard Rutgard.

No tenants have been announced.  The property remains on the rental market under the name “Highland Surplus.”

In March, representatives with the project met with the Highland Park Heritage Trust to discuss the building. The trust plans to draft a letter reflecting feedback and concerns that were expressed by the community in that meeting, according to president, Jamie Tijerina.

Security Trust & Savings Bank in Highland Park on Figueroa

