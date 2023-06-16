Flippy stomachs welcomed. Brakes required..
According to Dangerous Roads and Fixr, three of the steepest streets in California are in our neighborhoods, one is either the first or second steepest in the state (depending on website).
According to Dangerous Roads and Fixr, three of the steepest streets in California are in our neighborhoods, one is either the first or second steepest in the state (depending on website).
Laid down decades before City leaders mandated its roadways to have no more than a 15% grade (spoil sports), these municipal wonders are indeed a reflection of early Los Angeles’ “Sure, we can do that” mentality.
So which three streets are they? Which is the steepest of them all?
Many may immediately think Fargo Street at Alvarado Street in Echo Park. It’s got a 32% grade and for decades was the site of the Fargo Hill Street Climb, which tested the strength and endurance of cyclists. But when navigation apps kept sending traffic to it, the City in 2018 made Fargo a one-way street downhill from Alvarado. The Hill Climb organizers tried to get a permit for the event in 2019 but were declined. Sad.
As for steepness, others may point to nearby Baxter Street, which also became a one-way street because of navigation apps. (But that didn’t stop Teslas drivers and motorbikers). Established in 1884, Baxter was a testing ground for early automobiles. In 1916, a four-wheel drive truck carrying 4,300 pounds of hay chugged upward, stopping only to mug for newspaper cameras.
Baxter is also 32% grade – impressive, but not the steepest.
Our winner?
Traversing 400 feet, Eldred Street with a 33.3% grade on the border of Highland Park and Mount Washington captures the title of being the steepest street in Los Angeles. Eldred is also noteworthy since it dead-ends into the Eldred Street Stairs, the city’s oldest staircase with 196 wooden steps. Energetic climbers who scale it to Cross Avenue are rewarded with spectacular views of the mountains and urban streetscapes below.
All hail Eldred the Steepest!
Do you have a memory of a steep street? Let us know!
Brenda Rees is a writer who lives in Eagle Rock.
